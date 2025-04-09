Josh Smith News: Back to bench Wednesday

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending a tough southpaw (Shota Imanaga) to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Smith will retreat to the bench. Though Smith no longer has a path to regular playing time at third base with Josh Jung (neck) returning from the injured list earlier this week, Smith could see action in left field if Wyatt Langford requires a stint on the IL after tweaking his oblique Tuesday.