Josh Smith News: Dropped in order

Smith batted ninth and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

Smith has always hit out of the lower half of the order, but Tuesday was the first time at the very end of the order. He's earned that low spot in the order. Smith entered the contest slashing .185/.284/.200 with one extra-base hit and five RBI over 74 plate appearances.