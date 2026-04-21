Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Dropped in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Smith batted ninth and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

Smith has always hit out of the lower half of the order, but Tuesday was the first time at the very end of the order. He's earned that low spot in the order. Smith entered the contest slashing .185/.284/.200 with one extra-base hit and five RBI over 74 plate appearances.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago