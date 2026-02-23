Josh Smith News: Favorite for second base job
Smith appears to be the favorite to win the starting job at second base, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While the team hasn't openly announced that Smith is ahead of the competition, Corey Seager provided a hint when talking with media earlier in camp. When asked about working with someone new at the keystone, he specifically mentioned Smith, stating "I've played some games with him already so you kind of know how he operates. I'm really excited for him just to get this opportunity." Nothing is set in stone this early in camp, but Smith has now drawn two starts at second base in spring training and continues to work drills exclusively at second base outside of exhibitions, per McFarland.
