Josh Smith News: Fill-in gig ending

Smith started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Cubs.

Smith has been the primary fill-in at third base while Josh Jung (neck) worked his way back from the 10-day injured list. Jung's IL-journey is expected to end Tuesday, when the Rangers plan to activate him. That means Smith will be free to play one of the many other positions on his resume. Smith batted .350 (7-for-20) over seven games since Jung was placed on the IL.