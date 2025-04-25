Josh Smith News: Fills in at shortstop

Smith started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 with a walk in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Smith filled in for the injured Corey Seager (hamstring) and is expected to be the primary fill-in against righties. Nick Ahmed, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock earlier this week, started at shortstop Wednesday against a lefty. Smith was recently moved to the top of the batting order and received five plate appearances in each of two starts as the leadoff hitter.