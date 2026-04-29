Josh Smith News: Getting breather Wednesday
Smith is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Yankees.
For just the second time this season, the left-handed-hitting Smith is on the bench while the Rangers go up against a righty starter. Ezequiel Duran will cover second base and bat ninth against Yankees right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, who is making his major-league debut.
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