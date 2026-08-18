Josh Smith News: Goes long against Tampa Bay
Smith went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer during the Blue Jays' 10-5 win over the Rays on Tuesday.
Smith got the Blue Jays to double-digit runs with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. He hit just one home run over 45 appearances for Texas before being traded to Toronto, where he has two long balls over 13 games with his new team while going 6-for-25 (.240).
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