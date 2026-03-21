Josh Smith News: Having strong spring
Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Friday's spring game against the Giants.
Smith is having a productive spring and slashing .390/.528/.756 with three steals, 12 walks, three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over 17 Cactus League games. That production, however, has overwhelmingly come against right-handers; Smith has just 10 at-bats (two hits) against lefties this spring and a career .631 against southpaws. Despite the track record, Texas manager Skip Schumaker said earlier this month that Smith will not be in a strict platoon at second base.
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