Josh Smith News: Key cog in winning rally

Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Smith returned to the lineup after missing four games due to a thumb injury, starting at first base and batted third. With Texas trailing by a run entering the bottom of the ninth inning, he led off the frame with a double before Adolis Garcia belted a walk-off home run. The double extended Smith's hit streak to five games, and overall he's slashing .341/.438/.512 through 48 plate appearances. He's helped fill the void in left field caused by the injury to Wyatt Langford (oblique), who could be activated ahead of Sunday's game. While there isn't a permanent home in the starting lineup for Smith, Bochy might consider using him at DH more often, given Joc Pederson's epic struggles to begin the season.