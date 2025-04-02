Josh Smith News: Knocks in game-winning run
Smith started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Cincinnati.
For the second straight day, the Rangers made one run enough. On Tuesday, Wyatt Langford's solo home run was the difference, and Smith's fourth-inning, two-out double plated Joc Pederson for the game's lone run Wednesday. Smith made his second start at shortstop and likely would have had a third if not for a minor quadriceps injury. The Rangers appear to be managing Corey Seager early in the season; he's played five of seven games including one at DH. In addition to shortstop, Smith is getting run at third base while Josh Jung (neck) is on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now