Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Logs two hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 6:10am

Smith went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers. He was also caught stealing.

Smith had a run-scoring single in the third inning that snapped an RBI drought that grew to 10 games. The Rangers' primary second baseman did little through early in the season, going 3-for-32 (.094) with one RBI and zero runs scored over 10 games played. He's battled back since, going 5-for-14 with an RBI and two runs scored in four subsequent contests to raise his season average to .174. It appears that luck may have impacted his early-season troubles; Smith has a .211 BABIP, an expected batting average of .240 and a career-high 41.2 hard-hit percentage.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
26 days ago