Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Moved to leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 5:35am

Smith batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, an RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

Among the several lineup tweaks made by Texas manager Bruce Bochy, per Kenndi Landry of MLB.com, Smith was moved to the leadoff spot with Marcus Semien being dropped to fifth. The move, designed to fix a scuffling offense, appears to have paid off for at least one night. The lineup and batting order tweaks came against a right-hander, and it's uncertain if Bochy will continue the practice against lefties. That will be determined Wednesday, when the Rangers face southpaw JP Sears. One thing for certain is that Smith is hitting well out of the gate and getting his bat in the lineup is needed. He started in center field in place of Leody Taveras on Tuesday and eventually moved to shortstop when Corey Seager was removed due to a hamstring injury. In the past, Smith has been the primary fill-in at short whenever Seager dealt with an injury.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
