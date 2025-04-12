Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Moves to left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Smith started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Smith, who had filled in at third base when Josh Jung was unavailable, moved to left field with Wyatt Langford (oblique) on the injured list. The multi-positional infielder/outfielder is 10-for-24 with three doubles, a home run, two RBI, three steals and seven runs scored over the last eight games. Kevin Pillar could see time in left field against southpaws, but Smith is expected to be the primary fill-in while Langford is out.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now