Josh Smith News: Pinch-hit for in loss
Smith went 0-for-2 with a walk and was lifted for a pinch hitter against a left-hander in the ninth inning of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.
The left-handed batting Smith has hit the skids to open the season and is hitless over his last 11 at-bats. His career OPS of .626 against southpaws leaves him vulnerable to a potential platoon at second base. The strong side of a platoon is better then nothing, but Smith's .115 average is making a negative impact on fantasy lineups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review19 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More