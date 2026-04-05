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Josh Smith News: Pinch-hit for in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:20pm

Smith went 0-for-2 with a walk and was lifted for a pinch hitter against a left-hander in the ninth inning of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

The left-handed batting Smith has hit the skids to open the season and is hitless over his last 11 at-bats. His career OPS of .626 against southpaws leaves him vulnerable to a potential platoon at second base. The strong side of a platoon is better then nothing, but Smith's .115 average is making a negative impact on fantasy lineups.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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