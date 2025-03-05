Josh Smith News: Plays fifth different position

Smith started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Athletics.

Smith started at a fifth different position Tuesday -- he's also defended first base, shortstop, third base and center field -- and manager Bruce Bochy plans for him to play all fielding positions except catcher this spring, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports. The home run was Smith's first of the Cactus League, and he's batting .316 (6-for-19) through seven outings.