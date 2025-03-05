Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Plays fifth different position

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 6:14am

Smith started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Athletics.

Smith started at a fifth different position Tuesday -- he's also defended first base, shortstop, third base and center field -- and manager Bruce Bochy plans for him to play all fielding positions except catcher this spring, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports. The home run was Smith's first of the Cactus League, and he's batting .316 (6-for-19) through seven outings.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now