Josh Smith News: Preparing to play second base

Smith confirmed Sunday that he's preparing to play second base on a more regular basis in 2026 following the offseason trade of Marcus Semien to the Mets, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Smith finished second on the Rangers with 563 plate appearances a season ago, but he didn't have a set home at any one position. The 28-year-old essentially served as a full-time super-utility player who filled in at spots when injuries dictated, logging 46 starts at shortstop, 28 at third base, 23 at first base, 14 in the outfield, 10 at designated hitter and three at second base. He should head into 2026 with eligibility at shortstop, third base and first base in most fantasy leagues, but expect Smith to be usable at the keystone quickly with Semien's departure creating a permanent void at that spot. The Rangers could look to deploy the left-handed-hitting Smith in the strong side of a platoon at second base; he slashed just .206/.277/.224 (47 wRC+) in 121 plate appearances against lefties last season.