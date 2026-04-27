Josh Smith News: Receiving night off versus lefty
Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Texas will send the left-handed-hitting Smith to the bench while southpaw Max Fried toes the rubber for New York in the series opener. Ezequiel Duran will cover second base in Smith's absence.
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