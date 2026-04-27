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Josh Smith News: Receiving night off versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Texas will send the left-handed-hitting Smith to the bench while southpaw Max Fried toes the rubber for New York in the series opener. Ezequiel Duran will cover second base in Smith's absence.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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