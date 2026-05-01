Josh Smith News: Sitting again Friday
Smith is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Tigers.
It's the second straight game on the bench for the 28-year-old, both of which have come against a right-handed starter. Smith has a .193/.306/.217 slash line with just two extra-base hits through 98 plate appearances this season, and it appears those struggles have started to affect his playing time. Ezequiel Duran is again starting at second base Friday for Texas.
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