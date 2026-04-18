Josh Smith News: Sitting Saturday
Smith is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Saturday.
Smith will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game after going 1-for-11 with one RBI and a 2:5 BB:K over his last three outings. Ezequiel Duran will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
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