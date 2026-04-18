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Josh Smith News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Smith is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Saturday.

Smith will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game after going 1-for-11 with one RBI and a 2:5 BB:K over his last three outings. Ezequiel Duran will start at the keystone and bat eighth.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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