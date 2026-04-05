Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Slow start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 7:40am

Smith started at second base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Smith is finally getting a stable position to play after serving as a super-utility player the last few seasons with Texas. Unfortunately, his impressive spring training (1.127 OPS, four HR) has not yet carried over into the regular season. Smith is 3-for-24 (.125) with one RBI and one steal over seven starts.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
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