Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Slugs first homer of year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

The utility infielder took Zack Littell deep in the seventh inning to account for the game's final run. Smith was getting the start at third base and batting seventh, and he figures to see the bulk of the playing time at the hot corner while Josh Jung (neck) is sidelined. Through seven appearances this season, Smith is batting .250 (4-for-16) with a homer, a steal, two RBI and three runs.

