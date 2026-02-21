Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Starts at 2B in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Smith started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Friday's spring opener against the Royals.

After the Rangers traded second baseman Marcus Semien during the offseason, Smith's name was part of the group in line to compete for second base. The super-utility player recently confirmed he's been preparing to play the keystone since Semien's departure. Whether or not he becomes the primary second baseman, at the very least, Smith should be a regular presence in the lineup against right-handers at some position.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
