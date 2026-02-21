Josh Smith News: Starts at 2B in opener
Smith started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Friday's spring opener against the Royals.
After the Rangers traded second baseman Marcus Semien during the offseason, Smith's name was part of the group in line to compete for second base. The super-utility player recently confirmed he's been preparing to play the keystone since Semien's departure. Whether or not he becomes the primary second baseman, at the very least, Smith should be a regular presence in the lineup against right-handers at some position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Leiter52 days ago
-
General MLB Article
The Unluckiest MLB Teams of 2025: Why the Rangers, Rays and Braves Couldn’t Catch a Break120 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026138 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends151 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer154 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More