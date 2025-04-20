Josh Smith News: Starts at DH
Smith started at designated hitter against a right-hander and went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Smith replaced a struggling Joc Pederson, who's batting just .055 (3-for-55). The season-opening slump may eventually cost Pederson his job as the DH against righties. Smith is hitting to well -- up to .378 following Sunday's loss -- to ignore and could gain a greater share of starts at DH going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now