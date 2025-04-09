Josh Smith News: Starts at first base

Smith started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Smith's steady gig as a fill-in third baseman ended Tuesday with the return of Josh Jung; however, Texas manager Bruce Bochy wanted to keep Smith's lively bat -- 7-for-17 over the previous six games -- in the lineup. So, the manager gave Jake Burger (.105) a break at first base. Smith could reprise his temporary fill-in role at another position, as left fielder Wyatt Langford (side) was removed in the seventh inning Tuesday.