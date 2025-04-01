Josh Smith News: Starts at third base
Smith started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 14-3 loss to the Reds.
Smith returned from a quadricep injury to fill in at third for the injured Josh Jung (IL-neck). It's likely he'll be the primary fill-in at the hot corner until Jung is ready to return. Ezequiel Duran and Jonathan Ornelas are also around and could grab a start or two against a lefty.
