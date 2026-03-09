Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith News: Will not be in strict platoon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker indicated Monday that Smith will not be a strict platoon at second base, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The left-handed-hitting Smith has hit only .223/.309/.322 against lefty hurlers in his career, but Schumaker plans to give Smith some starts at the keystone versus left-handed pitching. Smith entered play Monday slashing .333/.429/.542 with one home run and a 4:5 BB:K in his first 10 Cactus League contests.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith
