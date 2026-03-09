Josh Smith News: Will not be in strict platoon
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker indicated Monday that Smith will not be a strict platoon at second base, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The left-handed-hitting Smith has hit only .223/.309/.322 against lefty hurlers in his career, but Schumaker plans to give Smith some starts at the keystone versus left-handed pitching. Smith entered play Monday slashing .333/.429/.542 with one home run and a 4:5 BB:K in his first 10 Cactus League contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West3 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club11 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal13 days ago
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Leiter68 days ago
-
General MLB Article
The Unluckiest MLB Teams of 2025: Why the Rangers, Rays and Braves Couldn’t Catch a Break136 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Smith See More