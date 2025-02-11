Josh Staumont News: Nabs MiLB deal

Staumont signed Tuesday with the Reds on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

Staumont split time between the Twins and Cubs organizations in 2024, making all 25 of his big-league appearances with the former club and submitting a 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB in 24.1 innings. He'll get the chance to compete for a middle-relief role in Cincinnati's Opening Day bullpen during spring training.