Josh Walker News: Contract selected by Baltimore

The Orioles selected Walker's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Walker has operated out of Norfolk's bullpen this season, where he has a 4.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, one save and a 16:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings. His next outing out of the Orioles' bullpen will mark his first major-league game since May 4, 2025 as a member of the Blue Jays. To make room on the roster for Walker, Trey Gibson was optioned to Triple-A and Heston Kjerstad (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day IL.