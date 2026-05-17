Josh Walker News: Returns to minors
Baltimore optioned Walker to Triple-A Norfolk following Saturday's game against Washington.
Walker was called up from Norfolk last Monday and made three appearances for the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits with a 5:2 K:BB over four innings. He threw 30 pitches Saturday, so Baltimore opted to send him back to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. Righty reliever Cameron Foster was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
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