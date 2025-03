The Blue Jays optioned Walker to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays in December. He entered spring training with a chance to secure a bullpen spot in Toronto, but he will begin his season in Buffalo. The southpaw had posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 8.0 innings in Grapefruit League play before being optioned.