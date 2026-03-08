Josh White News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned White to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

While he wasn't able to secure a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, White could be a candidate to pitch in high-leverage spots out of the big-league bullpen at some point later this season if he can continue to carry over his success from 2025 early on at Jacksonville. Between his stops with Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola last season, the 25-year-old righty was one of the more dominant relief arms in the upper minors, finishing with a collective 1.86 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 107:23 K:BB in 67.2 innings.