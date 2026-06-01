Josh White News: Optioned after rough debut
The Marlins optioned White to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
White had a shaky major-league debut Sunday against the Mets, walking four batters, hitting one with a pitch and getting charged with five runs while recording one out. Better days are likely ahead for White, but he'll return to Jacksonville for now and wait for another opportunity.
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