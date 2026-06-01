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Josh White News: Optioned after rough debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Marlins optioned White to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

White had a shaky major-league debut Sunday against the Mets, walking four batters, hitting one with a pitch and getting charged with five runs while recording one out. Better days are likely ahead for White, but he'll return to Jacksonville for now and wait for another opportunity.

Josh White
Miami Marlins
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