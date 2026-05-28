Joshua Baez News: Back-to-back two-homer games

Baez homered twice for the second consecutive game at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

After going 4-for-6 with two homers and five RBI on Tuesday, Baez cranked a solo home run and a two-run blast Wednesday. Baez has gone deep nine times in May to push his season total to 15, which is just five off his total from last year's breakout campaign. His strikeout rate has been elevated in 2026 at 32.7 percent, but Baez is slashing a healthy .251/.332/.552 with 11 stolen bases in addition to his 15 long balls. Baez has also made six of his last seven starts in center field, and it's at that position where he's likely to break into the big leagues.