Joshua Baez News: Cranks long home run Friday

Baez swatted a two-run home run and drew a walk in Grapefruit League action Friday versus the Orioles.

Baez didn't start the contest, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and took Albert Suarez deep with a 436-foot home run that came off the bat at 110.8 mph. He remained in the game and drew a walk in his other plate appearance. Baez is not going to make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, but he was added to the 40-man roster this winter after a breakout season and could force his way into the 2026 picture for St. Louis at some point during the summer.