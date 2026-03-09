Joshua Baez headshot

Joshua Baez News: Homers in third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Baez popped a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Baez's seventh-inning blast off of Nestor German traveled 416 feet and was measured at 109.4 mph off the bat. It's the third long ball in as many games for Baez, who was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster this offseason after a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him slash .287/.384/.500 with 20 homers and 54 stolen bases between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield. Baez drew his first start in left field this spring Monday, and there is playing time available at that position with Lars Nootbaar (heels) expected to begin the season on the injured list. It's unlikely St. Louis would consider the 22-year-old for its Opening Day roster, but Baez could debut at some point this summer if he continues his upward trajectory.

Joshua Baez
St. Louis Cardinals
