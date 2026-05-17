Joshua Baez News: Homers, strikeouts up at Triple-A

Baez is slashing .233/.307/.487 with 10 home runs, seven stolen bases and a 34.3 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Memphis this season.

Baez homered for the third time in four games Friday and then wore the golden sombrero Saturday with strikeouts in all four of his plate appearances. It's a perfect microcosm of his season to this point, as Baez is hitting for plenty of power but also swinging and missing a lot in his first taste of the Pacific Coast League. Cutting his strikeout rate to 20.6 percent between High- and Double-A in 2025 was a major reason why Baez was able to break out, but his strikeout rate has returned closer to pre-2025 levels early on in 2026. Baez still has a chance to debut for the Cardinals this season at some point, but the club likely wants to see him get his whiffs under control first.