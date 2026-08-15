Joshua Baez headshot

Joshua Baez News: Makes history in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Baez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

Making his big-league debut at storied Wrigley Field, Baez did something no other player in MLB history had ever done, homering in his first three trips to the plate. All three long balls came off Matthew Boyd, with the first being a massive 449-foot blast to center field on the very first pitch Baez saw, and the three homers combined traveled 1,199 feet. The 23-year-old outfielder earned his promotion Saturday by launching 34 home runs in 79 Triple-A games this season, and it doesn't look like he's going to have much trouble translating that power to the top level of baseball.

Joshua Baez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Baez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Baez See More
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash Ahead of the Trade Deadline
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Ahead of the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
18 days ago