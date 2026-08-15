Joshua Baez News: Makes history in MLB debut

Baez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

Making his big-league debut at storied Wrigley Field, Baez did something no other player in MLB history had ever done, homering in his first three trips to the plate. All three long balls came off Matthew Boyd, with the first being a massive 449-foot blast to center field on the very first pitch Baez saw, and the three homers combined traveled 1,199 feet. The 23-year-old outfielder earned his promotion Saturday by launching 34 home runs in 79 Triple-A games this season, and it doesn't look like he's going to have much trouble translating that power to the top level of baseball.