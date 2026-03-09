Joshua Baez News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Baez to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Shortly after homering in his third straight Grapefruit League game, Baez is cut from big-league camp. The 22-year-old had a breakout 2025 season, hitting .287/.384/.500 with 20 homers and 54 stolen bases between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield. If Baez is able to carry over that success into a hot start in 2026, he could push for a major-league debut sooner rather than later.
