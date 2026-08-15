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Joshua Baez News: Promotion official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Cardinals recalled Baez from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

One of the top prospects in all of baseball, Baez will make his MLB debut Saturday against the Cubs after slashing .254/.326/.572 this season at Memphis while tallying 34 homers, 90 RBI, 79 runs scored and 21 steals in 103 games. The 23-year-old is likely to immediately fill an everyday role upon joining the Cardinals and is worth picking up in virtually all formats. Cesar Prieto was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Joshua Baez
St. Louis Cardinals
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