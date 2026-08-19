Joshua Baez headshot

Joshua Baez News: Receiving first day off since call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:47pm

Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Baez made waves in his MLB debut Saturday against the Cubs with home runs in his first three trips to the plate, but since then, he's gone 0-for-18 with an 0:7 BB:K, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly. The Cardinals will give the young outfielder a mental break by sending him to the bench for the first time since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Bryan Torres will spell Baez in left field and bat seventh.

Joshua Baez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Baez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Baez See More
Week 20 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 20 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash for the Dog Days of Summer
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash for the Dog Days of Summer
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago