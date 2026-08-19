Joshua Baez News: Receiving first day off since call-up
Baez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Baez made waves in his MLB debut Saturday against the Cubs with home runs in his first three trips to the plate, but since then, he's gone 0-for-18 with an 0:7 BB:K, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly. The Cardinals will give the young outfielder a mental break by sending him to the bench for the first time since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Bryan Torres will spell Baez in left field and bat seventh.
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