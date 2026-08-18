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Joshua Baez News: Riding struggle bus since three-homer debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 9:52am

Baez went 0-for-9 with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored while starting in both ends of Monday's doubleheader in Cincinnati.

Since making history Saturday in his MLB debut at Wrigley Field with three home runs and five RBI in his first three at-bats, Baez has gone hitless with six strikeouts in his subsequent 16 trips to the plate. Given that the 23-year-old outfielder struck out at a 29.5 percent clip at Triple-A Memphis this season, his early struggles with making consistent contact in the big leagues don't come as a major surprise and could make him prone to slumps. Even so, the all-fields power Baez put on display in his debut and during his time in the minors in addition to his aggressiveness as a baserunner (21 steals in 24 attempts at Memphis) should be more than enough to offset the risk he carries in the batting-average category. He should also benefit from ample RBI opportunities, as the Cardinals slotted him fifth in the order in three of his first four starts.

Joshua Baez
St. Louis Cardinals
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