Joshua Baez headshot

Joshua Baez News: Slated for major-league debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 3:58pm

St. Louis manager Oli Marmol said Friday that Baez will be in the Cardinals' lineup against the Cubs on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Baez is scheduled to make his major-league debut in Chicago on Saturday, five years after being selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He's been heating up at the plate at the right time, having gone 20-for-58 (.345) with six steals, six doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI over his last 15 games with Triple-A Memphis, which has brought him up to an .898 OPS across 460 plate appearances this season. Baez has played in all three spots in the outfield and should see a fair amount of reps in the majors, with most of his starts likely coming in left field.

Joshua Baez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Baez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Baez See More
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash Ahead of the Trade Deadline
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Ahead of the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
18 days ago