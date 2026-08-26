Joshua Baez News: Taking seat Wednesday
Baez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Orioles.
Baez is just 1-for-21 with nine strikeouts against righties early on in his big-league career, so he'll get a breather as the Orioles send right-hander Kyle Bradish to the bump. Bryan Torres will occupy left field for St. Louis.
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