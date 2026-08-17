Joshua Kuroda-Grauer headshot

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Injury: Ready for light activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Athletics announced Monday that Kuroda-Grauer (testicle) has resumed taking part in light, non-impact activities, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Kuroda-Grauer will be eased back into baseball-related workouts after he required surgery July 21 to address a ruptured testicle, an injury he suffered a day earlier when he fouled a ball off of himself. The Athletics aren't putting a timeline on Kuroda-Grauer's return from the injured list, but since he hasn't yet begun a hitting, running or fielding progression, he doesn't appear on track to make it back from the shelf before the end of August.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Sacramento Athletics
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