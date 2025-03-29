Joshua Palacios News: Clears waivers

Palacios cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Palacios lost his place on the 40-man roster after going 4-for-19 in the Grapefruit League. He'll stay put in the Pirates' farm system after passing through waivers unclaimed and should play regularly at Indianapolis, where he turned in an .867 OPS across 209 plate appearances in 2024.