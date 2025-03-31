Fantasy Baseball
Joshua Palacios headshot

Joshua Palacios News: Hits open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Palacios elected free agency Monday.

Palacios struggled at the dish during spring training and will seek a fresh start elsewhere after being designated for assignment March 22 and later choosing free agency over an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He appeared in 23 games a season ago for the Pirates, hitting .224 with two home runs, nine RBI, one stolen base and 10 runs scored.

Joshua Palacios
 Free Agent
