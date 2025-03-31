Joshua Palacios News: Hits open market
Palacios elected free agency Monday.
Palacios struggled at the dish during spring training and will seek a fresh start elsewhere after being designated for assignment March 22 and later choosing free agency over an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. He appeared in 23 games a season ago for the Pirates, hitting .224 with two home runs, nine RBI, one stolen base and 10 runs scored.
Joshua Palacios
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now