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Josiah Gray Injury: Cleared to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 1:23pm

Gray (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fredericksburg on Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Gray will be making his first appearance in a game since spring training and his first regular-season action since he made three rehab starts late in the 2025 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in July 2024. The righty suffered a flexor strain in March and opened the season on the 60-day injured list, but he's finally been cleared to pitch in games again. Gray could make some starts for the Nationals in September if he can avoid further setbacks as he gets stretched out in the minors.

Josiah Gray
Washington Nationals
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