Josiah Gray headshot

Josiah Gray Injury: Resumes throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Gray (elbow) has resumed a throwing program, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It's the first bit of throwing the right-hander has done since he was diagnosed with a right flexor strain in late March. He will be brought along slowly in his rehab before being evaluated for a potential return to the Nationals' rotation.

Josiah Gray
Washington Nationals
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