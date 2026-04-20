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Josiah Gray Injury: Sent for additional testing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Gray (elbow) remains shut down from throwing and will undergo additional testing, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It's an ominous sign for Gray, who missed most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery before suffering a flexor strain at the end of spring training. Gray is already on the 60-day injured list and could be looking at another long-term absence.

Josiah Gray
Washington Nationals
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