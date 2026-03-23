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Josiah Gray Injury: To 60-day IL with flexor strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Nationals recalled Gray from Triple-A Rochester and placed him on the 60-day injured list Monday with a right flexor strain.

Gray was optioned to Rochester last week, but that move has been rescinded after the flexor strain was discovered. It's a troubling development for Gray, who missed the entire 2025 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He will not be eligible for activation until late May, and it's unclear whether Gray will be ready to pitch in games by that point.

Josiah Gray
Washington Nationals
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